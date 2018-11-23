Marjorie Millar — obituary

Millar,

Marjorie

(1919 – 2018)

Peacefully November 21, 2018 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Blake Millar. Survived by her daughter Lynn (the late Ron). Predeceased by her sons Jamie and Wayne. Survived by her brother Morris (Lois) and sister Eileen (Don). Predeceased by brothers Willis (the late Shirley) and Jimmy (the late Brenda). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. Will fondly be remembered by Richard and Marian Fitzgibbons and Heather and Emerson Kinkaid. Friends may pay respects at C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc., 127 Church St., Almonte, ON. (613-256-3313) on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 12 pm to 2 pm for a visitation and reception. A Celebration of life will follow in the chapel at 2 pm. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A special thanks to Dr. Kiskis and all the people who worked and cared for Marjorie at the Arnprior Villa.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com