Opportunities to volunteer for Hub Hospice

Hub Hospice Palliative Care (HHPC) Volunteer Opportunities

Are you interested in supporting us in a meaningful way, but don’t feel you are in a place to be a visiting volunteer? That’s OK! There are so many other ways you can help to be a part of this compassionate organization.

Just have an hour or two to spare now and again?

Provide baking in November and December for visiting volunteers tea

Assist with organizing individual orders when the tree order arrives in the spring.

It is just one large order that needs to be broken down into the individual orders.

Volunteer at Hike for Hospice in May

Distribute posters now and again that let the community know about upcoming support events and fundraising activities

Attend our events—that’s right, just coming out for something like an advance care planning seminar is a way to support us!

Want to make a more long-term commitment?

Join one of our committees; share your talents

Develop a fundraising activity and make it happen (with help, of course!)

Work to get your friends, your workplace, your school aware and involved in hospice/ palliative care

Want to think outside the box?

Bake something yummy and sell it to your friends and neighbours to raise money and awareness of HHPC

Make some pretty bracelets. key chains or other craft items for the same reasons

Educate yourself about how we help members of our community and spread the word!

Donate something we can use for a silent auction item at an event we might have coming up

Drop a loonie a day into a jar marked “for HHPC.” Put the jar on your desk or kitchen counter and see if the jar fills up more quickly with help from family and friends.

And of course, cash donations are always welcome and gratefully accepted. Consider donating, either on a one-time basis or on a monthly basis.

There are so many ways you can show your support. Let us know if you have an idea! We offer support (for example, poster design and press release development) if you have an event you want to hold. Send an email to chair@hubhospice.ca and we’ll be in touch!

About Hub Hospice Palliative Care

Hub Hospice Palliative Care (HHPC) is a not-for-profit registered Canadian charity funded through donations and targeted fundraising initiatives. We are a “Hospice without walls.” We provide in-home palliative care support for adult clients and their families (personal residences, long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals) in North Lanark.