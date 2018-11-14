Oven Fries with Oregano and Feta

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Yotam Ottolenghi’s new cookbook, Simple, is simply fantastic. Cut potatoes into fries and parboil. Toss with oil and salt and bake for about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, fry sliced garlic in oil until golden. Toss the potatoes with the oil and bake for another few minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with dried oregano and feta and serve. So good!

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use a brand of feta cheese with all-natural ingredients. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 ½ lbs (2 kg) yellow potatoes, unpeeled and cut into ¾-inch- (2-cm-) wide fries

6 tbsp (90 ml) sunflower or canola oil

Flaked sea salt

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tsp (10 ml) dried oregano

5 ¼ oz (150 g) feta, roughly crumbled

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450 F (232 C). Place a large pot filled with plenty of salted water over high heat. Once boiling, add the potatoes and cook for 7-8 minutes, until starting to soften at the edges but still holding their shape. Drain and set aside to dry out for 5 minutes, then transfer to a large bowl. Add the sunflower or canola oil along with 1 tbsp (15 ml) salt (I used less; about 1 tsp/5 ml) and mix well. Tip the potatoes and oil onto two large parchment-lined baking sheets, so that they are not overcrowded and bake for 40-50 minutes, stirring a few times, until golden brown and crisp. About 5 minutes before the fries are ready, heat the olive oil and garlic in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Fry gently for 3-4 minutes, until the garlic is pale golden brown. Take the cooked fries out of the oven and pour the olive oil and garlic over them, then return to the oven for a further 4 minutes. Remove from the oven and, while piping hot, sprinkle with the oregano and feta. Serve at once.

From Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi