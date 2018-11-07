Peg Timmins — obituary

Timmins,

Margaret Bluebell

“Peg”

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 5, 2018 in the Fairview Manor.

Peg

Of Pakenham, Ontario, at the age of 95.

Beloved wife of the late Percy. Cherished by her five children Joan Southwell (the late Bill), daughter-in-law Marilyn (the late Allen), Ronnie (Penny), Audrey (Wayne Smith), and Kathy (Ray Cavanagh). Proud “Nana/Gramma” to 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Loving sister to Lois Wishak and the late Thelma Atkinson. Donations in memory of Peg may be made to the St. Mark’s Anglican Church or the Fairview Manor Auxiliary. A special thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff of the Fairview Manor.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Funeral Service will take place in the St. Mark’s Anglican Church (186 Jessie St., Pakenham, ON.) on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1pm. Interment St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery. Reception to follow.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com