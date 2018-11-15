Sing songs, support The Hub — December 16

Come and sing for The HUB! A Musical Fundraiser

Singers of all stripes, ages, and abilities are invited to come and celebrate our community on Sunday, December 16 from 2-4pm. No experience is necessary. Songs will be easy-to-learn and taught through call and response in two to four-part harmony. You’ll be surprised at how quickly we can make beautiful music together. The session will be led by Jennifer Noxon of Rhythm & Song Community Choir. There is no formal performance so come and sing for the fun of it!

Almonte Old Town Hall auditorium

Sunday, December 16 2-4pm

Doors open at 1:30 pm. Singing begins at 2:00 pm SHARP!

Wear comfy shoes and please bring your own drinking water.

We will stand to sing, but seating will be available for those who need to sit.

This is a participatory event for willing singers!

ENTRANCE IS BY DONATION.

All proceeds go to The Hub’s renovation project.

For more info: www.thehubalmonte.com

Questions? randsalmonte@gmail.com