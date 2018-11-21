The Mayor’s final address to Council

Mayor’s Annual Address
Tonight is the last meeting for many of those around this table. Those departing have 109 years of combined service. They take with them a wealth of municipal experience and corporate knowledge, and leave behind many achievements. Here are the highlights of just this term:
- 13 lots sold in the industrial park that will dramatically boost commercial taxes and local jobs
- A splash pad, skateboard park and play structure in Gemmill Park designed for families
- A youth center to provide kids a safe place to hang out
- A local economy, with a strong tourism component, that is the most robust since the mills closed down
- A financial plan and asset management plan that have gone a long way to closing the massive infrastructure gap we inherited
- Huge upgrades to infrastructure including six new bridges, a new roof on the Almonte arena, and an expanded Pakenham library.
The list could go on.
I thank the following members for their service:
- Councillor Alex Gillis, 26 years in Mississippi Mills and Almonte
- Councillor John Edwards, 21 years in Mississippi Mills and Ramsay
- Councillor Valerie Wilkinson, 15 years
- Councillor Duncan Abbott, 13 years in Mississippi Mills and Pakenham
- Councillor Jane Torrance, 11 years
- Councillor Paul Watters, 8 years
- Councillor Jill McCubbin, 4 years
- Councillor Amanda Pulker-Mok, 3 years
Some of you have chosen to retire. Others we may see coming back. I wish you all the best in whatever paths you chose.