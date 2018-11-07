Winter painting workshop with Rosemary Leach

Winter Painting Workshop, Sat Jan 25th & Sun Jan 26th

(Sat 9:30-3pm including a warm lunch and snacks, Sun 9:30-1pm, snacks)

8 spaces

Rosemary Leach welcomes you to her home and studio for a weekend of nourishing the artist in you. An invitation to structured painting exercises, individual instruction as well as time to just enter your quiet zone. Encouragement for moving past our sticky spots comes alongside a full spectrum lunch on the Saturday and wholesome snacks both days.

Understanding tone, personal style, what makes for serene or dynamic composition and deepening your sense of colour mixing in a supportive environment make for a dynamic and memorable weekend.

Tuition: $375 (+hst) (Nice Christmas gift!)

Complete art supply package: $50

A weekend workshop with Rosemary changed my entire approach to painting! After the workshop I could not wait to immerse myself in painting with a whole new freedom and spontaneity. I can’t wait for the next chance I get to learn from Rosemary!—Shaun Seaman

REGISTRATION:

rosemary@rosemaryleach.com