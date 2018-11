Visit the North Lanark Regional Museum on Sunday, November 18th at 2PM for our 2018 Fall Speaker Series. Local historian Brian Tackaberry will be speaking about ‘WWI: The Last Hundred Days,’ a period which saw some of the worst combat, and the most casaulties throughout the entirety of the First World War.

Admission is by donation,and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call: 613-257-8503 or email: appletonmuseum@hotmail.com