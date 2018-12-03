Ag O’Neill — obituary

O’Neill,

Mary Frances Agnes “Ag”

Born in Almonte, ON., on July 13, 1931. Passed away peacefully in Carleton Place, ON., on December 2, 2018. As the last member of the immediate O’Neill family, she is predeceased by her parents Daniel W. O’Neill and Elvira Burke, sisters Dorothy Quinn (Ambrose) and Betty Patterson (Bill), and, brothers Burke O’Neill (Maureen) and Bernard O’Neill (Joyce). Also predeceased by her dear friend Fran Sikora. She will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. At an early age Ag accepted the calling of the Lord and joined the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peterborough and served in the order as a teacher for many years. Sister Bernarda was involved with youth programs and left significant lasting impressions with many of her students. Ag left religious life to care for her parents. Ag obtained a B.A. from the University of Windsor and a Masters Degree from the University of Ottawa. She worked for the Ottawa Board of Education and taught special needs students. Ag also helped to plan and carry out a successful program for autistic children.

Rosary to be led by the CWL at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur the same day at 11am in the Holy Name of Mary Parish. Spring interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in May of 2019. In lieu of flowers memoriam donations would be appreciated to the Almonte Hub Hospice or Holy Name of Mary Memorial Fund. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jamieson and the staff of Carleton Place Hospital; to the loving care of staff and residents of Waterside Retirement Community; and to all her friends who walked with her on her journey.

