Deputy Mayor John Levi passes away
Library board chair wins major award
Hub gives a New Year’s peek at Mill Street reno
Wishing our readers a safe and happy Christmas
Breakfast at the Legion this Saturday, only $7
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
‘Robbie Burns Day’ trivia and tastings, January 25
“Sweeter in the South” supper and dancing, Jan. 29
Shirley Sonnenburg’s 90th birthday party, January 20
Margie Argue — obituary
Bert McIntyre — obituary
John Levi — obituary
Judy Booth — obituary
No Mud, No Lotus
An Artist’s Notes | Kids’ Stuff
‘Big Sing’ raises almost $3,000 for the Hub
Paris Echo by Sebastian Faulks
What Is That … on the wing?
The Futility of Roadside Spraying
Reader strongly opposes County spraying for Wild Parsnip
What is that … Rudolph or Bambi? … a fanciful tale.
Seeds, glorious seeds to get you through the winter!
R. Tait McKenzie PS celebrates 20 years
Fish Cake Tacos with Mango, Lime and Cumin Yogurt
Women’s Institute donates $2,000 to Hub reno
Sports
End of the (cross-country) trail
‘Learn to Curl Program’ in Almonte
Winners of Thompson-McNeeley Tournament
ADHS student wins bronze at Canadian kayak championship
Try a different type of sport…Fencing!
50% off second pair at Almonte Spectacle Shoppe
January 17, 2019 - 5:16 pm
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Submission Guidelines
About Us
Contributor Bios
© Almonte Press Club
