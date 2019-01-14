Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 12, 2019

by Diana Filer
- John Harvey Kellogg invented corn flakes.
- James Clerk Maxwell calculated the speed of light, when he realized that light is an electromagnetic wave in 1864.
- Osmium is the densest naturally occurring element, a metal of the platinum group. Highly toxic, it is about twice the density of lead.
- Leif Erickson named Vinland the parts of Canada that he explored nearly 5 centuries before Columbus and Cabot reached North America.The (grape)vines he found in New Brunswick, but only l’Anse aux Meadows on the northern tip of the island of Newfoundland has any evidence remaining of a Norse site.
- The Gregorian Calendar came into use in 1752 in Canada, the UK and the USA. Only Afghanistan, Nepal and Ethiopia do not follow it.