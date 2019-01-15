Art Evoy — obituary

Evoy,

Arthur Russell “Art”

(Korean War Veteran 2RCHA)

Passed peacefully on January 13, 2019 in the Fairview Manor. (Almonte, ON.)

Art

Of Carleton Place, Ontario, in his 88th year.

Predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth “Bessie” (nee Poynter). Fondly remembered by his four children Steven, Kevin, Michael, and Cathy (Craig Campbell). Proud “Grandpa” to Mandi, Josie, and Sarah. Missed by his many friends. Donations in memory of Art may be made to the Alzheimer Society. A special thank-you to all the staff at the Fairview Manor for their care and support.

