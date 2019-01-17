Bert McIntyre — obituary

McIntyre,

Bert

(Retired OPP)

Peacefully and suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

Bert

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 80.

Will be missed by his wife of 52 years Norma (nee Wallace). Loving father to Traci and Ken (Kim). Proud “Grandpa” of Marin and Rowan Hulford and Maxwell McIntyre. Fondly remembered by Paul Hulford (Stephanie) and “Grandpa Bert” to Phoebe. Bert will be missed by all that knew him. If so desired, a donation in memory of Bert may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

To honour Bert, be a good friend and neighbour.

