Deputy Mayor John Levi passes away

Deputy Mayor John Levi passed away yesterday after falling ill while vacationing in Florida, according to local news reports.

Mr. Levi was elected Deputy Mayor in October 2018 with a total of 2,985 votes. He served as a Municipal Councillor and then Mayor of Mississippi Mills in previous administrations.

He was the owner of Levi Home Hardware for 28 years, and previously was Corporate Quality Engineering Director in the Canadian division of Lockheed Aircraft for ten years.

Mr. Levi was a longtime supporter and sponsor of many local teams and charities, and served as a director on many local boards including the Mississippi River Power Corporation, Mississippi Mills Chamber of Commerce, ACDC, Almonte Credit Union, Almonte Minor Hockey and Ringette Associations, and the Almonte Baptist Church.

He was previously Chairman of the Business Improvement Association, and served as President and 30-year member of the Almonte Civitan Club.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.