John Levi — obituary

LEVI, John

(Community Leader and Entrepreneur)

It is with the deepest sadness that Helen and her family announce that John passed away suddenly but peacefully in Kissimmee, Florida while surrounded by loved ones on Sunday afternoon, January 13th, 2019. He was 76 years old. A devoted and loving husband for more than 52 years, he will be profoundly missed by his wife Helen (nee Giles), and their children Tanice Levi (Eric Katmarian) of Ottawa; Tracy Brown (Tony), Terri-Lynn Currie and Thomas Levi (Michele), all of Almonte. A cherished and proud “Grandpa”, he will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Dylan, Colin, Jackson, Sophia, John, Jake, Emily, William, Timothy and Julia. John’s dear brothers James (Sandra) of North Carolina; Art (Helen) of Almonte and Edward “Ted” (Nancy) of Pakenham as well as his many nieces and nephews are also in our hearts. Predeceased by his parents, John and Helen (nee Campbell) Levi as well as his brother, Randall (Louise) of Kingston, we know John is not alone. Family and his community meant everything to John. As an entrepreneur and member of many community service groups and sports organizations, he shared his passions for “making a deal” and serving others. He was very, very proud of his legacy with Home Hardware, having grown the business from a small space on Mill St. to its current location. When John retired ten years ago, it was a great source of pride and joy that his son, Thomas, took over and continued to expand and grow the store. As a politician (Councillor, Mayor, and Deputy Mayor), John worked tirelessly to build and improve his community, always with a focus on the things he saw as practical and necessary to provide opportunities for growth and improved quality of life for the residents of Mississippi Mills. He believed absolutely in the motto: “Equal opportunities for all, no special favours for anyone.” As a member and past-president of the Almonte Civitan Club for over 30 years, a past Master of the Almonte Masonic Lodge, a dedicated member for many years of the Almonte Chamber of Commerce (formerly the BIA), and a coach and executive member of a variety of sports clubs in Almonte, John devoted countless hours directly impacting the lives of many local residents. In particular, John was passionate about ringette and coached his three daughters for many years. Their incredible shared experiences included participation in an international tournament in Finland, the Ontario Winter Games, and several provincial championship finals. In 1991, John was inducted into the Ontario Ringette Hall of Fame as a community builder of the sport. John loved to travel and never missed an opportunity to experience new things. He fought for what he believed in and never lost his desire to change the world. We are so very proud of him and grateful for his time here on Earth.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Saturday, January 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, January 20th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Tribute to John will take place in the Pilon Family Chapel on Monday afternoon, January 21st at 1 o’clock. Spring interment White Lake Cemetery. A Masonic Service will take place at the funeral home on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. In memory of John, please consider a donation to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Almonte Civitan Club.

Condolences/Donations

www.pilonfamily.ca