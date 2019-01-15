Judy Booth — obituary

BOOTH

Judy Lee

(Past Pres. North Lanark Highland Games, Member of the Ottawa Highlanders, former member of the Sons of Scotland, Ottawa Police Services & R.C.M.P. pipe bands)

Tragically in a bus collision in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Judy Booth (nee: Sewell)

of Ottawa and formerly of Almonte, age 57 years.

Loving wife of Chesley “Ches” Booth. Much loved and cherished mom of Karen & Holly Benvie (Sean). Proud Nanny of Lily. Special sister to Wendy, Lori & Terry.

Friends are invited to share memories at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613) 256-3313

on Friday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 PM. A Celebration of Judy’s life will take place in the Almonte Civitan Hall, on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 2 PM. with pipe band honours accorded.

For those who may choose to honour Judy with a memorial donation, please consider the North Lanark Highland Games.

