Need something repaired? Call Jamison

Introducing Jamison repair, Almonte’s newest business specializing in electronic and instrument repairs.

I’ll be working on everything from power tools to gadgets, guitars to clarinets. If it has wires or makes noise, I can fix it. No computers, at least not the software parts.

I don’t yet have a storefront, but items can be dropped off at Musicworks. I’ve also partnered with them to be their repairman.

You can contact me at:

613 620-0488

www.jamisonrepair.ca

www.facebook.com/jamisonrepair

James@jamisonrepair.ca