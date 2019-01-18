Pakenham Frost Festival starts tomorrow!

Pakenham & District Civitan Club presents Frost Festival 2019

Saturday night, January 19th Kid’s races and games. The younger ones can add their names in the draw for Little Miss & Mister Pakenham honours. Skating is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Stewart Community Centre arena.

Upper Hall (Stewart Community Centre) Rainwater Whiskey. Doors open at 8 pm and tickets are $20 advance $25 at the door. Tickets are available at Nicholson’s Store. A shuttle service is available from Midnight to 1:00 am with reservations needed in advance, with Barr Bus Lines at 613-624-5925. Although there is no set charge a gratuity is recommended for the drivers for this cold winter favour.

Sunday, January 20th

Kids Fun Day beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm, 8th Conc South, Pakenham. There will be tobogganing, zip lining, straw sliding mounds, a bird feeder building hosted by the 5 Span Feed and Seed, an indoor parrot show at 11 am by Parrott Partners and a bonfire with marshmallows and hot chocolate! All Admission is free. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.

St. Andrews Anglican Church will host this year’s Ecumenical Church Service on Sunday, January 20th at 11:00 a.m. A light lunch follows the service.

Vintage Snowmobile Show from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Pakenham Ball Diamond.

Wednesday, January 23rd

The classic Bingo Night will be held on Wednesday, January 23rd at St. Andrews Anglican Church with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and games starting at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday Night, January 24th

The annual Movie Night — Pakenham Public School on Thursday January 25th with the doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Small Foot will start at 6:30 p.m. $2 covers the movie and a snack. With thanks to the Town of Mississippi Mills and Nicholson’s for sponsorship of this event. All kids are invited – not just students at Pakenham Public.

6-Hand Euchre 7:00 p.m., in the Upper Hall (Stewart Community Centre). Admission of $5. includes a light snack & prizes.

Friday, January 25th

Jr B Hockey Game with the Arnprior Packers vs the Carleton Place Canadians.

Appreciation Ceremonies at 7:15 p.m. on Centre Ice. Pakenham pioneer honourees are Garnie and Doreen Ziebarth. O Canada will be sung by the Cedar Hill Choir.

Trivia Night, Pakenham Curling Club starting at 7 pm. Register with Shelley at oconnorss@sympatico.ca. Space is very limited.

Saturday January 26th

Frost Festival Pub Night — Upper Hall of the Stewart Community Centre. 8:00 p.m. The Ryan’s kick off will be joined by special guest Jamie McMunn. Bake Auction. Shuttle service is available again from Midnight to 1:00 am with Barr Bus Lines and reservations are needed in advance by calling 613-624-5925. Tickets for the event ($15. advance) available at Nicholson’s Store.

The Frost Festival is organized and sponsored by the Pakenham & District Civitan Club. The Town of Mississippi Mills and Nicholson’s Sundries provide financial assistance and local businesses help in many ways. The 10-day event draws on numerous volunteers in the community for every step along the way. The Frost Festival is a true community event.