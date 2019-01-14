R. Tait McKenzie PS celebrates 20 years

By Georja Sonnenburg and Sarah Terry, grade 6 students at R. Tait McKenzie P. S.

Happy birthday R. Tait McKenzie Public School! January 7th 2019 is R. Tait McKenzie’s 20 year anniversary! This day is very special, because January 7th 1999 was the day that R.T.M public school opened its doors to the students of the community. To celebrate R. Tait’s 20 year anniversary, all of the students at R.T.M, (plus the teachers) sang Happy Birthday and had cupcakes. We will be having another more formal birthday celebration prior to March Break!

Photographs by Isaac Halpenny and Gavin McManus, grade 6 students