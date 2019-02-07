Elfrieda Elsner — obituary

Elsner, Elfrieda Emma

(Local Longtime Dairy Farm Owner)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital on February 4, 2019.

Elfrieda

Of Almonte, Ontario, in her 91st year.

Beloved wife to the late Alfons. Cherished by her children Berndt (the late Cindy), Henry (Maureen “Mo”) and predeceased by Ralph and Crystal. Proud and loving “Grandma” of Amy, Malissa (Greg), Derrick (Tina), Cori-Jane (Guy), and Jennifer (Kurt) also, and loving “Oma” to her great-grandchildren Teagan, Kaleb, Cayden, Ryker and Jas. Predeceased by Amy’s mother Vivian. Remembered by Cori-Jane’s mother Susan. She will be remembered and dearly missed by all of her friends. In lieu of a service A Celebration of Elfrieda’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1pm – 4pm at the Almonte Civitan Hall. If so desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

