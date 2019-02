A Facebook post from Shirley Deugo prompts this important reminder, especially to readers who may be new to our area.

If you’re in traffic and see a car or truck approaching you with a flashing green light visible, please pull over for it.

That flashing green is the sign of a volunteer firefighter on his or her way to an emergency call in our community — a fire, traffic accident, or some other urgent matter. And almost every firefighter here is a volunteer. So — move over.