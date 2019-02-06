Jim Dugdale — obituary

Dugdale,

James Arthur Peter

“Jim”

(Longtime Owner of Jim’s Taxi)

Passed away in his home on February 4, 2019.

Jim

of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 80.

Dearly loved and missed by his wife for over 50 years Maureen Esther (nee Morrow) and his children Christine (Dean Foshaug), Jamie (Flo), and Mark (Christine). Proud “Grampa” to Sophie and Tavish Foshaug as well as Cecelia and Lola Dugdale. Son of the late James Dugdale and Elizabeth Ferguson and stepson of Mary Spinks Brother of Brian, Donnie, Bill, Marilyn, Carl and predeceased by his siblings Betty-Ann, Wayne, and Brenda. Remembered by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Missed by his friend Riley. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Almonte Legion.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

On Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am with Memorial Service to be held in the chapel at 11 am. Reception in the Almonte Legion. A Legion Service will be held the same morning at 9:45 am in the chapel.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com