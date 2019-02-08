Laine Gervais — obituary

RITCHIE

MARIE MARGUERITE GHISLAINE “Laine”

Peacefully in hospital at Almonte surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Ghislaine “Laine” Gervais

of Almonte, age 82 years.

Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Ross Ritchie. Much loved and respected mother of Lucy Garvin (David), Rita Wright (J.R.), S. Mark (Lynda) and Karen Lawrence (Peter). Sister of Mrs. Marcelle Baron, Mrs. Fran Rodger (Ken), Gilles (Mireille), Denis (Carole) & Phil (Pierrette). Predeceased by 2 sisters; Madeleine and Andreline and 1 brother; Bernard. Specially loved Nan of Andrew, Niki (Logan Gordon), Sarah, Tina, Kevin (Jodie) and Sam (Carly).

Friends are invited to share memories with Laine’s family at

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

on Friday, Feb. 8 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Spring interment with her beloved Ross in St. Stanislas Cemetery, Harty, Ontario.

For those who may choose to honour Laine with a memorial donation, please consider the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Canadian Cancer Society.

