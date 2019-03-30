A different sport for kids (and adults) — fencing!

We invite you to try a different type of sport… fencing

The spring session at the Kanata Fencing Club begins on April 2nd and runs until June 28th. The club meets in Kanata, at Georges Vanier School. The club boasts members of all ages, who enjoy a friendly competitive atmosphere. New young fencer classes run from 6:15 to 7:15 on Tuesdays. More experienced and adult fencers run from 7:30 until 9:00 pm.

We are happy to give people who have never tried fencing (or if you did fence a long time ago) the chance to learn the basics of the sport in a friendly atmosphere. We aim to make this a practical experience, which you can then develop further in our friendly club. In addition to the group lessons on Tuesday nights we offer an open sparring night on Fridays. Individual lessons are also offered on Fridays.

More info at:

www.kanatafencing.com

Facebook:www.facebook.com/ Kanatafencing

Twitter: @KanataFencing