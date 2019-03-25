AGH seeks three board members

Help shape the future of Almonte General Hospital

Almonte General Hospital is accepting applications for three positions on the Board of Directors, beginning June 2019.

AGH’s Board provides leadership and strategic direction to the organization’s three divisions – Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor and Lanark County Paramedic Service – while overseeing key aspects of performance. To complement existing skills on the Board, a legal, healthcare professional (e.g. nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy) or government relations background is desirable. Previous experience as a member of a board or in a senior leadership role is an asset.

Board members must be at least 18 years of age and must live or work within the area served by the Hospital. Members of the Professional staff, employees and their spouses, children, parents or siblings (or the spouse of any child, parent or sibling) are not eligible to serve unless permitted by a majority vote of the Board of Directors.

The Nominating Committee will interview potential candidates and make a recommendation to the Board of Directors for approval.

Application forms are available at www.agh-fvm.com or through the office of the President & CEO at 613-256- 2514 ext 2220.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, April 7, 2019. We thank all applicants for their interest in serving AGH. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.