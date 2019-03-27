Almonte resident is awarded posthumous Medal of Bravery

Governor General Julie Payette has named a local man a posthumous winner of a Medal of Bravery:

Barry Parks, M.B. (deceased)

Almonte, Ontario

On October 5, 2013, Barry Parks rescued three individuals from a burning car near Almonte, Ontario.

Mr. Parks approached the car where it was stuck in the ditch and attempted in vain to open the driver’s side door. He then went to the other side and moved the seat to allow the trapped passenger in the back seat to exit. He then pulled the second passenger out of the car. Finally, as the interior of the car became fully engulfed in flames, Mr. Parks leaned over and pulled the driver out, dragging her to safety.

The decoration awarded to the late Mr. Parks will be received by his wife, Patricia Paynter Parks.

Mr. Parks passed away in February of 2016.