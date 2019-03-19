Answers to Diana’s Quiz: March 16 2019

Answers
- Ren Zhengfei is the Chinese president and founder of Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer. He is the father of Meng Wanzhou, the current CFO of Huawei, who is at present in one of her Vancouver residences awaiting further action on an extradition request by the American government.
- Feta cheese is made from sheep’s milk, or from a blend of sheep’s and goat’s milk.
- Punkeydoodles Corners is a hamlet in southwestern Ontario.
- In the Winter Olympics, a biathlon is cross-country skiing and target shooting.
- Scarlett Johansson, with a 40.5 billion dollar salary, and George Clooney were the highest paid actors in Hollywood last year. His income makes him the highest paid actor in the world, at 239 million between June 2017 and June 2018, because of his business dealings.