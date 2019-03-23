Art show and fundraiser for Hub Hospice, starts April 7

Art Exhibit and Fundraiser April 7 – April 20 at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Hub Hospice Palliative Care is once again so very grateful that someone has come forward offering to make a meaningful donation in support of the services they offer to the people of the North Lanark area.

The “someone” in this case is Ruby Ewen, a Canadian artist with an impressive curriculum vitae. Her work has been exhibited extensively in Canada and internationally. A former resident of Mississippi Mills, she now resides in Luskville, Quebec, working primarily in oils.

On her website, Ewen says: I paint through the seasons, drawing my inspiration from nature, the landscape and the process of transformation and regeneration.

The source of Ewen’s inspiration is quite apparent in the work that will be on display at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum this April. The exhibit will feature paintings that were created from 2004 to 2006 during and following trips to the Canadian Rockies.

The public is invited to attend the Vernissage on Sunday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Please visit hubhospice.com for more information and to preview the artwork, which includes a wide range of sizes and prices. Ruby is pleased to be making a 50% donation of all sales from this exhibition to Hub Hospice Palliative Care.

The museum has kindly waived their $7 admission charge for the Vernissage but any donations to MVTM during the exhibit period would be greatly appreciated. The museum’s hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 4 p.m.; closed on Sunday and Monday.

About Hub Hospice Palliative Care