Building a ‘gift sharing culture’ in Lanark — April 16-18

Building a Gift-Sharing Culture in Lanark County

You are needed! And it’s going to take all of us.

Building strong communities, strong neighbourhoods in Lanark County and beyond, can mean many things to different people. To some it’s about business, development; to others a strong social network makes a strong community; others feel art, culture, and history are really important; and some, respect and conservation of the environment. The beauty, the “sweet spot,” is we all have a gift to contribute, every single one of us. Every single one of us has a core gift to share. Yes, no matter your age, education, your perceived station or ability, you have a core gift to share and it’s going to take all of us sharing our gifts to create the world we want. You are giving your gift and may not even realize it. You cannot not give your gift. It’s your purpose and passion in life.

“Your gifts rest deep in your bones—yet, when you give them, they become a visible and actionable oath demonstrating over and over again your faith in the thread of life you are woven into.” ~ Bruce Anderson, Walking Your Gifted Path

Mills Community Support with partners, United Way of Lanark County, youth centres in Lanark and Lanark’s Plan B are bringing facilitator Bruce Anderson of the Core Gift Institute to Lanark County for two Core Gift workshops. These partners are interested in building strong communities in Lanark by helping people discover their core gift and by building a “gift economy” culture here in the county. Yes, lots of people discovering their core gifts and sharing them! These workshops are all about learning about the gifts we all bring, sharing those gifts, and helping others discover theirs.

“We believe gifts are the foundation for increasing health and abundance in individuals and communities” says gift culture researcher, Bruce Anderson.

The two workshops are as follows:

4 Ways to Know Your Gifts

April 16 – 9am to 4pm. Almonte Old Town Hall ($100 – $80 for those taking both training sessions, includes lunch)

This one-day training offers general knowledge, cultural context, practical applications, and gift identification methods.

Core Gift Master Facilitator Training April 17th and 18th. A country location in rural Pakenham

($800- two days, limited enrollment)

This in-depth training delves a lot deeper into a person’s primary gift and offers significant training in using the Core Gift Discovery facilitation process with others.

Included in the two day training-

Pre-session articles about gifts

Continental breakfast and lunch both days

All course materials in electronic format

Review/feedback on the three Core Gift Discovery© interviews required for certification

Individual check-out telephone call upon completion of certification requirements

Certificate

Access to closed Facilitator Resource Bank with more than 40 templates and tools to use with the Core Gift Discovery© process

Ongoing email support for questions

Master Facilitator Training is open to anyone but may be of particular interest to

Business and life coaches

Leadership consultants

Therapists and counsellors

Substance abuse professionals

Youth program staff

Older person program staff

Organizational and culture change initiatives

Faith leaders

Community organizing initiatives

Community Developers

School Guidance counsellors

“When we mistakenly give our gifts believing we are doing so only out of service to another person, we discard one of the most beautiful and essential ideas about gifts—the reciprocity within the gift means that both the giver and the receiver benefit. The receiver gets the gift that is given, and the giver receives the healing and a conscious awareness of the increased ability that results each time the gift is given.”

~ Bruce Anderson

And this!

The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. ~ Mark Twain

Come discover your core gift! To register or ask questions:

Contact Jeff Mills; jmills@themills.on.ca or (613-256-103, ext. 263)