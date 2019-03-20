Clean out stuff and support the North Lanark Museum

Call for Items!

The North Lanark Regional Museum will be hosting at Spring Cleaning Garage & Bake Sale on Saturday, April 13th from 8 AM to 12 PM.

We are looking for your help in finding items to donate to this sale, so there’s no better time than now to start cleaning out the clutter!

Items for the sale can be dropped off at the North Lanark Regional Museum through the week of April 8th between 9 AM and 4 PM.

All proceeds will go towards supporting your local museum. No artefacts will be sold at this event.

For more information about how to donate, call 613-257-8506 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com