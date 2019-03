Hollywood is Calling!

Would you like to be an extra in a feature film? It pays $14 an hour. The movie company currently filming in Almonte would very much like to hire LOCAL residents to be in it. There are Background Performer roles available Mar 26, Apr 1, and Apr 2.

If you would like to participate please send an email to ainsliecasting@gmail.com. Be sure to let her know that you live in Mississippi Mills.