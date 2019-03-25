Karen Brunner-Gilmore — obituary

Karen M. Brunner-Gilmore

April 12 1971 – March 22 2019

Surrounded by family, Karen passed peacefully on March 22nd. Aged 47 years, she has been taken from the world much too soon. Daughter of the late Beth French and Roy Brunner, Karen will be dearly missed by her loving husband Jason, daughters Faith and Charlotte, sister Brigitte, brother Adam, in-laws Rina and Paul, brother-in-law Eric (Sonia) and nephews Aidan and David and niece Rachel, along with her extended family, her network of dear friends, and her pet dogs Tikka, Gunner and Jack.

A primary teacher by profession but a custom tutu and costume designer by calling, she touched and influenced many lives in both pursuits. In her years teaching, mostly in Arnprior, she loved helping the little ones learn and grow, particularly those from Kindergarten to Grade 3. When she embraced her calling more than five years ago, she re-invigorated her spirit, and began actively helping out with tutus for Les Petits Ballets in Bells Corners, in addition to teaching some young children how to sew, adjusting people’s clothing, and making wonderful costumes and prom dresses for numerous children and young adults in the community.

Her love of travel brought her to places like Japan, Vietnam, England, Ireland and Western Europe, New York City and Chicago, as well as Iceland and many of the Caribbean islands. Her love of her friends, family and cooking had her hosting many a summer party, dinner party or holiday at their home, with everyone enjoying good food and good company.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the palliative care ward at the Ottawa General Hospital, as well as the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice Centre in Kanata for their compassion and in helping her and her family manage through a very difficult and unexpected period.

Friends are invited to share memories at the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

on Saturday March 30th from 1pm to 3pm.

For those who may choose to honour Karen with a memorial donation, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

