Mayor Lowry welcomes new deputy mayor

From the Office of the Mayor

March 29, 2019

I am pleased to announce that Rickey Minnille has been appointed as our new Deputy Mayor. Last night Council concluded the Appointment Process by selecting a candidate following interviews which were held earlier in the week. After the selection was made, Council passed a by-law to appoint the chosen candidate and Mr. Minnille took the Oath of Office.

Deputy Mayor Minnille brings a wide breadth of Council experience and will offer a unique and valued point of view to Council. On behalf of Council and Staff, I would like to welcome Rickey to the municipal team. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with Rickey for the betterment of our thriving and diverse Municipality.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the other five candidates for their commitment to our Municipality by coming forward and demonstrating your willingness to step into the role of Deputy Mayor to serve all residents in our community.

Please join me in welcoming Deputy Mayor Rickey Minnille to your 2018-2022 Council!

Christa Lowry

Mayor of Mississippi Mills