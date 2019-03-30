Oven to Table by Jan Scott

by Edith Cody-Rice

Oven to Table takes simplicity seriously. All the offerings in this cookbook of over 100 recipes use one cooking pot: a sheet pan, a dutch oven, a casserole, an enamelware roasting pan, a skillet or a baking pan. It is a beautifully illustrated large format trade paperback recipe book and the recipes themselves are quite easy and frequently contain a novel combination of ingredients.

Jan Scott is a food writer and creator of Family Bites, a blog devoted to no fuss family recipes and easy entertaining ideas. She is the food editor for The SavvyMom Group and has published essays and articles in The Toronto Star, Canadian family and What’s Up: Canada’s Family Magazine. She so-authored the cookbook Gatherings which was nominate for a Taste Canada award in 2015.

Ms. Scott includes tips for one pot cooking and a tool kit for the kitchen, pared down to the essentials. One pot does not always mean only one vessel however, as a many recipes require a mixing bowl or blender, Her recipes range from Easy Grilled Cheese for a Crowd on a sheet pan to Peach, Prosciutto and Brie Flatbread (delicious – we tried it). She includes such combinations as Crispy Cauliflower with Raisins, Capers and Lemony Breadcrumbs (also very tasty);Roasted Lentil and Walnut Salad with Grapes, Spinach and Goat Cheese;One Pan English Breakfast and Coconut Rice with Hoisin Glazed Turkey Meatballs. See what I mean? From traditional to rather original. There are recipes in every category: breakfasts, soups, stews, breads, sandwiches and pizzas, main meals, vegetables and salads, desserts and sauces, snacks and drinks.

The photography is beautiful, with a picture accompanying each recipe. Each recipe also has a symbol indicating the type of cookware recommended and Ms. Scott states just under the recipe if it is make ahead, vegetarian, whole grain, kid friendly (a hit with children), quick cooking and/or gluten free. And she has even included a recipe index by vessel, in case you have just one available. It really does make you want to try things out but is also a lovely book to read like a novel. I love cookbooks for this reason. Take a beautiful one to bed and imagining the recipes just lulls you to sleep.