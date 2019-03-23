Pancake breakfast at Union Hall, March 31

Once again, the folks at Union Hall are celebrating the coming of spring on Sunday, March 31st with a Pancake Breakfast.

Food is being served from 8 am until noon. Diners will enjoy pancakes, ham or sausages, beans or blueberries, with lashings of butter and maple syrup, accompanied by fruit juice, Equator coffee or tea. The cost of this springtime treat is a modest $7, or $9 for the larger appetite. Kids 10 and under eat for $5. No reservations necessary!

Union Hall, located at the corner of Wolf Grove and Tatlock Roads, west of Almonte, has served the public for over 160 years. This year, visitors will be greeted by a second outdoor mural, featuring the former Cheese Factory, courtesy of local artist Laurel Cook. The hall is maintained by the local community with some assistance from the municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Union Hall is an 8 km drive west of Almonte through scenic maple bush along Wolf Grove Road. After breakfast, visitors can take a closer look at maple syrup production by visiting local operators, west of the hall.