Pat LaForce — obituary

LaForce,

Joseph Patrick “Pat”

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father Joseph Patrick (Pat) LaForce. In his 85th year, passed away peacefully at the Rosamond Wing Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Almonte Hospital.

Pat was born January 23, 1934, in Almonte, to David and Isobel Jane (Bolton) LaForce. Pat worked as a mechanic for over 50 years throughout the valley making many friends and colleagues. He was an avid trapper and hunter. In his retirement, Pat loved to spend most days up at his cabin in Flower Station.

He is survived by his 5 children, Joe, Janie (Tom), Jimmy (Chrissy), Julie, and Jason (Darlene). Dear sibling to Irene Ladouceur (late Joe), Rita Spires (Fred), Frances Illingsworth (Mac) and brother Willie LaForce. Predeceased by his parents, David and Jane, his wife Margaret (Trudeau) also siblings Dorothy, Louise, Lloyd and Anna. Much loved poppy to five grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Chelsea (Tim), Stacey (Josh) & Mikey; and 4 great-grandchildren. Along with many nieces and nephews.

For those who choose to donate in memory of Pat, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

A ‘Celebration of Life Service’ will be held in his honour Saturday April 6th from 1 pm to 5 pm, at the Almonte Legion, 100 Bridge St, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

