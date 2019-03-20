Plan now for the Maple Run Tour — April 6-7

Visitors to the 2019 Pakenham Maple Run Tour on the weekend of April 6 & 7 will discover the largest showcase ever of participants and locations to wander, experience and indulge.

Wander up to Pakenham, just a short drive from Ottawa via Hwy 417 or from Carleton Place on Hwy 29.

Experience inspiring art, craft, food, drink and heritage locations. Meet the artists who have created their work and find out what feeds their passion.

Indulge your taste buds in locally produced food and beverages.

The Maple Run Tour website at www.mapleruntour.com gives detailed descriptions of all 33 participants, 10 tour venues, food stops, demonstrations, special events and a map with locations taking you through Pakenham and surrounding area. Brochures with tour information can be picked up at the Pakenham General Store (right in the heart of the village) or drop by at any tour stop displaying the green maple leaf logo.

There are returning favourites and several new artists to this year’s tour who present a wide variety of artistic expressions.

Brighten up your home both inside and out with award-winning pottery, pewter ware, textile and paper artistry, artistic blacksmithing, fine woodwork, unique birdhouses, photography and miniature quilts.

Treat your body and soul with luscious soaps, natural skin care and coconut wax candles.

Tempt your taste buds with flavoured honey, jams, fudges, sauces and sweet breads, solar roasted coffee, craft beers, hard apple ciders and a pink food truck serving up a gourmet lunch menu.

Add to your spring wardrobe with custom clothing, felting, weaving and unique jewelry designs.

Read along with an award-winning children’s book author and also visit the fiery spectacle of the daily glassblowing demonstrations and other glass art forms.

All this adds to the excitement of the 2019 Maple Run Tour.

Leave time in your day for Lanark County’s maple syrup season (www.mapleweekend.ca) and plan a visit to Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush ( www.fultons.ca).

Try out the local restaurants and bakeries, many who have maple-inspired food items for this annual spring celebration.

Take some time to take advantage of the rare opportunity for a visit to St. Peter’s Celestine Church for a guided tour of its heritage architecture and ecclesiastical art on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 (donations appreciated).

Take photos of the only surviving 5 arched stone bridge in North America and the thunderous Mississippi River spring runoff.

Check out the Pakenham General Store and in its impressive pre-confederation stone building which has been the longest continuously running general store in North America since the 1840s.

All the details Maple Tour weekend can be found at www.mapleruntour.com and follow us on www.facebook.com/MapleRunTour for updates and more.