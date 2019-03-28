Rickey Minnille appointed as new Deputy Mayor

Former councillor Rickey Minnille has been appointed as the new Deputy Mayor of Mississippi Mills following interviews conducted by members of the current Council.

Minnille was one of six contenders for the position, which became vacant when John Levi passed away last January after being elected to it in October.

The appointment process was one of two options available to Council, the other being a by-election.

Applicants for the job presented their credentials to Council earlier this week and tonight Council members voted. That ended with a 3-3 tie between Mr. Minnille and former councillor Paul Watters.

Their names were then drawn from a hat, with Mr. Minnille emerging as the winner.

More to follow.