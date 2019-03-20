Rob Lutes plays Big Stone House show in Almonte, April 6

Rob Lutes is in Almonte for a Big Stone House Concert @ 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6.

Bob Mersereau of CBC says: “Rob Lutes is a fine roots/blues writer, one of those gems you find by chance as you’re going through a town and he’s going through a town and you just want a beer and he gives you the show of the year.”

Rob Lutes is the winner of the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Awards’ Contemporary Singer of the Year and is nominated for the 2018 Maple Blues Awards, Male Vocalist and Acoustic Act of the Year. “Walk in the Dark” (his latest album) is nominated for the 2018 GAMIQ Folk Album of the year too.

So pull up a chair, sit on the couch, or grab a spot on the floor (if that’s your preference) in the living room at Big Stone House (218 Strathburn Street in Almonte) on the evening of April 6 and let Rob Lutes’ masterful finger-style guitar work and award-winning soulful voice make you feel right at home.

Tickets and information can be found at www.bigstonehouse.ca or by calling Angie Arendt @ 514-679-2936.

Note: There is a behind-the-scenes folk/blues workshop for all ages with Rob Lutes before the concert from 1-4 p.m. “Singing and Saying the Blues” is a bit of blues history and hands-on experience of writing and singing, too. It’s guaranteed to heal what aches you and make you smile. Information about this event can be found @ www.bigstonehouse.ca