‘South Africa’s Cape Coast’ — travelogue, April 4

Mississippi Mills Public Library Travelogue

Sherryl and Bob Smith

“South Africa’s South Cape”

South Africa’s south Cape is a hugely diverse landscape and experience, offering world-class cities, beaches, vistas, food and wine, flora and of course animals. Sherryl and Bob Smith will describe their experience there in November 2018.

7 p.m. Thursday April 4th, 2019

Almonte Branch Meeting Room

http://missmillslibrary.com/travelogue-series.

For information, or if you would like to share your stories as part of the series, please contact Katherine at 613-624-5306.

This event is free.