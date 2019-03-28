Speakers on health and wellness, Pakenham, April 10 + 24

The speaker series is a partnership between Pakenham Civitan, St. Andrew’s and Zion United, St. Mark’s Anglican and St. Peter Celestine Catholic Churches. The series will start up again in the fall.

Lessons in Lyme – What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Kristy Wood Giles, author of “Two Week Window, Living with Lyme & Thriving In Life”. Hear the new and not readily available information about the risks

Empower Yourself

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Kristy Wood Giles, Life, Health and Fitness Coach.

Become your own greatest motivator. Regardless of your circumstances, a better life is waiting for you.