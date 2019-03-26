Tours of historic St. Peter Celestine in Pakenham, April 6-7

In coordination with the Maple Tour event in our area, St. Peter Celestine Church in Pakenham is presenting narrated tours of the church on Saturday, April 6th 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 pm and again on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm.

This church is unique for its history—it’s a classic French Canadian baroque church built by a completely Irish congregation. St Peter Celestine’ elaborate décor has been preserved and restored by its devoted congregation, so that it is unique not just in Ontario but in Canada—all its sister churches across Quebec have been redecorated or demolished.

The church is above all a monument to the success of the Ottawa Valley Irish population, who went from “a mob of drunken papist rebels” in 1823 (Toronto Globe) to a prosperous farming population by 1893 when the church was built. Terry Currie’s interpretation of the building and its importance to our local identity are widely recognized.