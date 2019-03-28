Viola Larose — obituary

LAROSE

MARY VIOLA

(Member of St. Mary’s C.W.L.)

Peacefully at Almonte Country Haven on Tuesday evening, March 26, 2019.

Viola “Vi” Clement

of Almonte, age 104 years.

Beloved wife of the late Fred Larose. Predeceased by her step-son Fred “Jr” (Norma Larose) and the late Fern Larose. Predeceased as well by 6 sisters; Della Hotham, Patricia Farrell, Beatrice Clement, Edna Clement, Marie Charlebois & Theresa Robillard and by 2 brothers; Orville and Frank “Cheezer”.

Friends may call at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

For visiting on Friday, March 29 from 9 to 10:15 AM followed by Celebration of the Eucharist at Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte at 10:30 AM. Spring interment, St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.

The CWL will pray the Rosary in the Chapel of the funeral home on Friday, March 29 at 9:30 AM.

For those who may choose to honour Vi with a memorial donation, please consider the Patient Activity Program at Almonte Country Haven.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com