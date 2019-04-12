AGH/Fairview seeks board members

Play a leadership role in the health of your community

The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation is accepting applications for the Board of Directors effective June 2019.

The Foundation Board provides oversight, leadership, direction and support for the important task of raising and stewarding funds to help provide excellent patient/resident care in the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor.

Supported by Foundation staff, Board members participate directly in fundraising activities. To complement existing skills on the Board, a financial, legal or fundraising/campaign background is desirable. Previous experience as a member of a board or in a senior leadership role is an asset.

Board members must be at least 18 years of age.

The Governance and Nominating Committee will interview potential candidates and make a recommendation to the Board of Directors for approval.

Application forms are available at http://www.almontehospitalfoundation.com/board-of-directors/ or through the Foundation office at (613) 256- 2514, ext. 2610.

The deadline for applications is April 30, 2019. We thank all applicants for their interest in serving their community by joining the Foundation Board. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.