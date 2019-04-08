Bob Renwick — obituary

RENWICK

ROBERT BURNS

February 4, 1930 to April 5, 2019

In his 90th year, Bob died very peacefully in Orchard View Retirement Community on April 5, 2019. The devoted husband of Frances for 66 years, Bob was the much loved and respected father of Catherine (Ken), Robert (Marian), and Susan (Jeff). He was the loved grandfather of Eleanor, David, Emma (Kevin), Bob, Isabel (Travis), Sarah (Philip), Margaret and Katherine and great-grandfather of Audrey. The son of the late Burns and Margaret Renwick, he is survived by his siblings, Helen (Frank), Jerry (late Shirley), Millie (late Charlie and Oscar) and John (Carol and late Patty). Bob was predeceased by brothers Roy (late Theresa and Giselle) and Bill (Sylvia). He is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Bob was a father figure and mentor to many members of his family. He will be dearly missed.

A man of curiosity, Bob was always interested in learning and understanding. He was a hard worker, an enthusiastic square dancer, avid snowmobiler and above all, a principled man. Bob was physically stoic while emotionally warm and sentimental.

The Renwick family is very grateful to the wonderful caring staff of Orchardview Retirement Community. Dr. Christiane Deschenes, Bob’s family physician, continued her excellent care to the end of Bob’s life. In addition, thank you to Richard Evans, Johnny Terpstra, and Tim and Pauline McCurdy who facilitated Mom’s daily visits with Dad over the last 2 years.

Thank you for the love and support given to his family by individuals who visited and sent messages from near and far which were shared with Bob in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

127 Church St. Almonte ON, 613-256-3313

on Friday, April 26 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 am in the Gamble Chapel. Bob’s very favourite colour was RED. As a symbol of Bob’s life, please consider wearing a ‘touch of red’ to his service.

For those who may choose to honour Bob with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Digital Imaging Campaign.

