‘Cheng2 Duo’ closes Almonte in Concert season, April 13

Almonte in Concert brings Passion and Fury from the Cheng2 Duo to Almonte Old Town Hall on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets available online at www.almonteinconcert.com or Mill Street Books, 52 Mill Street, Almonte

The phenomenal brother-and-sister duo of Bryan (cello) and Silvie (piano) Cheng venture into the extremes of emotion with music by their favourite Romantic composers.

The first part of their journey will take us to the soulful sound world of Russia: the contrasting melodies and mercurial virtuosity of Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccios and the pain, tragedy, beauty, and finesse of Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata. Poulenc’s Sonata for Cello and Piano is moving and tender, while Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen introduces a stirring gypsy element.

Experience the extremes of emotion with music by Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Poulenc and Sarasate — it is sure to sweep you off your feet.