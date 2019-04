by Brent Eades

On the way home from work today I decided to stop by Mill Street to see how filming was coming along on The Exchange, with Justin Hartley.

It was fairly cool at that point and I didn’t linger too long. But apparently a ‘small-town parade’ scene was being set up, with Almonte doubling as somewhere called Hobart. Extras, including some in marching-band outfits, were assembling along the street. Will be interesting to see the final product.

Some photos: