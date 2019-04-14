David Drummond — obituary

DRUMMOND,

DAVID LAWSON

26 November 1942 – 13 April 2019

President of Drummond Bros House & Building Movers

It is with profound sadness the family and friends of David Drummond announce his passing, the result of recent heart problems and a massive stroke. Dave and his twin brother Gilmour (Gib) were a package that could never be separated so this is an especially profound loss for Gib. Dave would insist that we mention his dear life long friend he lovingly called his ‘brother-from-another-mother’, Art Brown.

Work was more than a passion to Dave – it was his reason for living. Per his wishes, he went down with his boots on. He loved those that worked with him like family. He welcomed each new customer (soon to become friend) and enjoyed that every job was unique & challenging. The rewards from a job well done were many: wonderful experiences, many laughs, old stories to tell, new stories to share and the special satisfaction that comes from looking back at what a team of professionals had just accomplished. May he rest in peace now that his final building move is over. It also must be noted that Dave was a dedicated volunteer member (retired Captain) of the Almonte Fire Department for 25+ years, during which time he contributed much to the department as well as his beloved Almonte community.

Mourning Dave’s loss is his partner Shirley Blonski, daughter JoAnna, siblings Gib, Bill (Grace), Mac (Joan), Bruce (Elaine), Millie Garbuio (late John), Allan (late Dana), Gloria (Jaimie), Janet (William), and numerous nieces and nephews. Waiting to welcome him Home is brother John (Colleen), sister-in-law Dana, brother-in-law John, brother-in-law Steve and parents Stewart & Doreen Drummond (nee Simpson).

The family wishes to sincerely thank those wonderful friends who jumped in to help that morning, and acknowledge the wonderful ambulance staff, nurses & doctors at the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held on

Saturday, 20 April from 2-5pm at

Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St.

Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.,

127 Church St. Almonte ON, 613-256-3313

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com