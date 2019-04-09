Debbie Wheatley — obituary

Wheatley,

Deborah “Debbie”

(Owner of Little Paws Gift and Thrift in Carleton Place, Ontario)

Debbie had a smile that filled the room with warmth as well as a sparkle in her eyes. She passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2019, at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Debbie

Formerly of Almonte and currently of Carleton Place, at the age of 52.

Deeply missed by her spouse and best friend Steve Robertson. Survived by her son Curtis Wheatley (Robyn), two grandchildren Kaylee and Keegan, mother Anne Wheatley (the late Gerry), sister Karen Zastera (Vaz). Remembered by her furry friends Tucker, Sweetpea and Casper. A private family graveside service will be held in the spring at the Auld Kirk Cemetery. Donations in memory of Debbie may be made to Ottawa Humane Society.

“Forever In Our Hearts”