Don’t miss the Ten Collective show, April 6 & 7

The big weekend has arrived and The Ten Collective artists are looking forward to seeing you at the show.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY TEXTILE MUSEUM, April 6 & 7, 10 am – 6 pm

The Ten Collective believes their show not only benefits the artists but the town, museum and surrounding area as well. Visitors can enjoy a full day visiting, stopping to enjoy a coffee or lunch, browsing through unique and interesting stores and seeing some of the natural sites that surround us.

Dylan Black of Daytime Ottawa interviewed two of The Ten Collective artists on March 29th. They showed further that it isn’t only about promoting the show, but that they are passionate ambassadors for Almonte and the Textile Museum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2wL5DwKkBE

The second annual show will display all new work, with select paintings available for purchase. The public, collectors and interior decorators welcome. The show will feature artwork in a variety of styles in acrylic, oil, watercolour and mixed media, with no two artists alike.

Visitors to the museum – free of charge this weekend only – will experience the history of the woollen industry in the Mississippi River Valley and learn about the impact it had on the social, cultural and industrial development of the region. They can also get information about the exhibits and educational events held at the museum throughout the year.

HFT Donuts and Equator Coffee Roasters are supplying morning refreshments, and Fulton’s Pancake House & Sugar Bush are supplying organic maple sugar for the coffee. Tastings of Cartwright Springs beer and KIN Vineyard wine will be offered mid-afternoon. The show and parking are free. To learn more about the show and artists, please visit https://www.thetencollective.com/